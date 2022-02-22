Supply chain issues impacting Town Madison development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas will play their first home game of the season on April 12th. That’s 50 days away!

The Stadium is located within the development known as Town Madison. WAFF found out some of the new additions to the area, and some obstacles business’s are facing as a result of the supply chain issue and skyrocketing costs of building supplies.

As you drive around Town Madison, you won’t find any buildings taller than four stories.

The amount of steel it takes to build structures taller then four stories, is currently out of most companies’ price range.

“Everything from the cost of steel, that’s causing some of our hotels that might have preferred six stories; are redesigning and going to four stories. Maybe building a little wider, so they don’t have to use as much steel. It really is effecting the project in several ways,” said Breland Companies spokesman Joey Ceci.

Before the pandemic, Marriott announced they’d build a six story hotel. They now have new plans, and bought more land to make it only four stories.

We’re still waiting for Margaritaville to break ground on their resort, but that was also going to be a tall building, so only time will tell what happens with their blueprints.

Despite supply chain issues, several new businesses are finally open.

“Of course the Outback Steakhouse, I Love Sushi Express, Moe’s, J. Alexander’s will be opening March the 7th. Then we have a bunch under construction of course the Super Chix, The Prohibition that’s new to Alabama, The Five Guys, Panera Bread is under construction, Chipotle is under construction. Very soon we’ll have an Italian restaurant opening in May,” said Ceci.

Right behind the left field wall of Toyota Field, there’s plans to add an entertainment venue called The Hub.

“It will be a food hall concept turned inside out. In the middle, you have a central area with a lot of sitting, places for families to gather, tables, a stage where you can do events, singer song writer showcase. You can show the Alabama game, show the Kentucky Derby party. Then all around the edge, are different small buildings that have different restaurant concepts,” said Ceci.

There are a lot of plans for the 530 acre area known as Town Madison. Hopefully we can return to a sense of normal, so construction can speed up.

