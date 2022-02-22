Stronger storms with heavy rainfall this evening

A Flood Watch remain in effect through Noon on Wednesday for the potential of locally heavy rainfall amounting to 2 to 4 inches.

Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes may be possible with any cells that do develop. The severe threat will wind down overnight with lingering rain showers staying through early Wednesday morning.

Showers will depart to the east by the Wednesday morning commute with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest on Wednesday with high temperatures staying cooler in the upper 50s to middle 60s, scattered showers will be possible through the day. Thursday will be warmer and more humid with a breezy south wind; rain showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of another cold front moving in from the northwest. Additional heavy rainfall into Friday morning will potentially cause some rises in area creeks, stream and rivers.

Colder air will settle in for next weekend with highs staying in the upper 40s to low 50s. Next week looks pretty nice with some dry days and seasonal temperatures.

