Shaking things up with Agave & Rye on National Margarita Day

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - February 22 is National Margarita Day! While most of us are probably not lying on the beach listening to Jimmy Buffet today, you can still celebrate with your favorite drink!

We’re talking with Agave & Rye in Huntsville to see what they’re shaking up behind the bar for the holiday.

Agave & Rye’s OG Margarita

Ingredients:

● House Silver Tequila

● Triple Sec

● Fresh Lime Juice

● Sugar Water

● Secret Ingredients

Hibiscus Habenero Margarita

Ingredients:

● House Silver Tequila

● Hibiscus Jugo

● Fresh Ginger

● Fresh Lime Juice

● Habanero Sugar Water

