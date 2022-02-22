Deals
Scottsboro man arrested for sexual abuse involving a child

Jason Michael Ferguson
Jason Michael Ferguson(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 as announced Tuesday.

Jason Michael Ferguson of Scottsboro has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of child under the age of 12. His bond is currently set at $35,000.

Ferguson had been involved in a wreck that involved the death of a bicyclist in April 2020.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

