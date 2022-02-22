Road work to begin on Albertville intersection

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain pushed back a much-needed construction project on U.S. 431 in Marshall County.

It is one of the busiest intersections in Albertville. The intersection at 431 and Edmondson Street sees thousands of cars a day.

Albertville’s Purchasing Director Michael Brewer said the city needed a solution for all the traffic.

The solution is a 200-foot-long turning lane.

“It will allow for traffic to stack up better than it is now, so that’s one of the major improvements that the intersection will see. Also, the tuning lane coming off 431, turning right on to Edmondson, that lane will be improved as well,” said Brewer.

ALDOT is also adding new signal and lighting improvements.

The nearly $1 million project is part of the second Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program.

Half of the money comes from the Rebuild Alabama Act.

The other half is coming from the City of Albertville.

Brewer said the new lane, will also help relieve some of the new traffic coming from all the new businesses in town.

“You have to take into account the number of visitors we’ve had last year and this year in the area, and to the park, Edmondson Street is the main feeder to the park, so improving the way people drive in that area is an important piece to this project,” said Brewer.

ALDOT officials urge drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.