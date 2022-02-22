Deals
Radiance Technologies donates $500K to ASCTE

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Radiance Technologies, known for its defense, intelligence, and civilian innovation solutions, donated $500,000 to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Monday.

The donation is for the construction of the school’s permanent location and residential buildings. ASCTE is located in Huntsville and will open its doors this August. That will kick off its third year of operation, which currently operates on The Oakwood University campus.

The school is one of three public magnet high schools serving our children in the state of Alabama.

The school’s president Matt Massey says he is grateful for the support and investment of the community.

“We are grateful for the investment and support ASCTE continues to receive from our community and industry,” said Massey. “Support from Radiance and other industry partners helps us provide a robust program to educate future industry professionals and leaders.”

ASCTEs mission is to ensure all students achieve high levels of learning with a focus on embedding cyber protections into the engineering industry.

