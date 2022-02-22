New Peppa Pig Theme Park will be a Certified Autism Center

WINTER HAVEN, FL. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Getting ready for a much-needed vacation or fun family trip?

Many of you are already booking spring break trips, and if your child’s a fan of Peppa Pig, you might consider planning a visit to a brand new Peppa Pig Theme Park opening in Winter Haven, Florida!

The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park will open its gates on February 24, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort. This all-new park is your little one’s perfect day of play, featuring six rides, six themed playscapes, a colorful splash pad and Oinktastic experiences only the playful world of Peppa Pig could dream up.

And to make sure everyone can get in on the fun, it will be a Certified Autism Center! The Peppa Pig Theme Park is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to open as a Certified Autism Center with a comprehensive Sensory Guide. This Sensory Guide, along with a comprehensive Accessibility Guide, will be available to help all families be aware of different services and access options available so they can plan the ultimate day of adventure for their kiddos!

For more information and to book your trip, visit PeppaPigThemePark.com

