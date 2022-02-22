Deals
Mayor Bowling shares updates on Decatur projects

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The River City is on track with its goals of development.

In 2022 the city will see an additional 600 plus homes, a new hotel, and restaurants being built.

There’s a lot of projects in the works in the city of Decatur and the One Decatur Board is working to see them through.

“We don’t always want it to be government that’s making the plans for the city, we want our citizens involved in this process,” Mayor Bowling said.

The One Decatur board is made up of Decatur residents who meet monthly to help keep the city on tracks with its goals.

“With the growth that we’re enjoying in the region, including right here in Decatur, it’s kind of getting us ahead of the curb,” Mayor Bowling said.

A board member for One Decatur tells WAFF he’s pleased with the progress the city is making.

A recent report highlights a new Fairfield Inn Hotel coming to downtown, along with a new parking garage.

Construction will begin on the hotel in the next several months.

Around 100 college students will also be moving into new dorms for the Alabama Center of the Arts.

And Mayor Bowling says the new Highway 20 overpass is scheduled to open late summer.

It will connect the north and south sides of Decatur.

“It’s gonna provide a way to make it much safer as it relates to the developments that will take place in that area,” Mayor Bowling said.

