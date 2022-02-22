Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after police say he was driving under the...
Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI after wreck
Breaking news
Car with Canadian tag found upside down in Second Creek
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states
Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Decatur man charged with first-degree rape
The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU despite forfeit
Buck's Pocket State Park Bridge
DeKalb County EMA officials prepare for flooding at Buck’s Pocket State Park
U.S. 431 and Edmondson Street intersection
Road work to begin on Albertville intersection