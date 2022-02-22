Deals
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing

Justin Tyler
Justin Tyler(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of domestic violence was arrested and charged after two people were injured in a stabbing Monday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, 42-year-old Justin Tyler was charged with first-degree domestic violence and third-degree domestic violence. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $100,500 bond.

Police responded to reports of a possible cutting during a domestic dispute around 11:30 p.m. on York Road. WAFF 48 is told the victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital with major injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with WAFF for updates on this story.

