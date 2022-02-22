Heavy rain, storms, & gusty winds this afternoon & evening; Flooding threat increasing overnight

Happy Twos-Day! Waking up to warmth & wind and that will pick up all day.

We saw periods of showers and storms overnight but we are mainly dry to start the day today. There will be a few areas of scattered showers throughout our morning and early afternoon, but the better chance for storms will be later this afternoon and into the evening. A few of the storms this evening may be strong, and/or severe, with the greatest threat from those being strong severe straight line wind gusts of 60+ mph. Heavy rainfall will be likely as these storms move in and spread out. The greater threat for tornadoes and hail looks to stay to our west. The First Alert is out for today due to our threat at flooding. Winds today will gust from the south at 20 to 35 mph, which will help us warm into the upper 60s.

A Flood Watch will go in effect today at noon and will last until noon tomorrow. Widespread heavy rain will move in this evening and bring most communities more than an inch of rain. Locally heavier rainfall will be inside the stronger storms and in areas that see training storms. These areas will likely see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, which will increase the likelihood of areal and flash flooding. The bulk of the heavy rain will come to an end before sunrise Wednesday as the cold front passes though. This will help drop temperatures a bit on Wednesday. There is a good chance we stay in the 50s most of the day on Wednesday.

We will see another round of heavy rain roll in late Thursday and overnight into Friday. This will bring another threat of storms and flooding. Altogether, rainfall by the end of the week could be between 3 to 6 inches in most areas, with localized heavier amounts possible as well. Behind that rain will be another cold front which will cool things down for Friday & Saturday. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be into the upper 40s and low 50s. Low temperatures this weekend will dip into the 20s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

