Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Oakwood Adventist basketball team, made the decision to forfeit this past weekend’s state playoff game because it fell on their Sabbath.

READ MORE: Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath

The state would not allow the team to switch to a later time, even though the other teams involved agreed to do so.

Although Oakwood Academy took the forfeit, they traveled to the tournament at Jacksonville State University to cheer on the two teams that offered to trade times with them.

Senior captain of the Oakwood Adventist basketball team, Raynon Andrews, says he has no regrets about the decision to forfeit the game.

“There is a whole Facebook community, there are people all around the world texting parents, saying how proud they are of us,” said Andrews. “That means a lot and I know for the team that means a lot too.”

Andrews says they have not heard anything from the state athletic association. He hopes their choice to not play will help create change, so this doesn’t happen to another team in the future.

In addition to community members supporting the Oakwood Adventist basketball team, Governor Ivey is also speaking in support of this team.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 Ivey sent a letter to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Alvin Briggs to express her concern for the alleged treatment of the Oakwood Adventist Academy and to demand answers, according to her office.

Gov. Kay Ivey asks AHSAA for answers about Oakwood Adventist Academy by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Gov. Ivey also sent a letter to Oakwood Adventist Academy Principal Judy Chiles-Dent to express support with the team’s recent decision.

Gov. Ivey letter to Oakwood Adventist Academy by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after police say he was driving under the...
Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI after wreck
Breaking news
Car with Canadian tag found upside down in Second Creek
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states
Police lights
Emergency crews responding to wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue
{CAPTION HERE}
1 injured in crash involving pedestrian, vehicle

Latest News

Russellville City Schools
Russellville City Schools canceling after-school activities due to potential threat of severe weather
Jason Michael Ferguson
Scottsboro man arrested for sexual abuse involving a child
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks at Washington Update in Huntsville
Alabama DHR sending bonuses to child care workers
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaking in Huntsville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville spoke at the Washington Update in Huntsville on Tuesday