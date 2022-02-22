Deals
Man killed in wreck involving tractor, truck in Lauderdale County

crime scene tape(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man, who was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Friday, has died.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roy L. Behel, 81, was killed when the 1995 John Deere tractor he was driving was struck by a 2018 Isuzu NPR truck. ALEA says the truck was driven by David O. Calahan, 60, of Holly Pond. The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near the 330-mile marker, near Killen.

Behel and Calahan were both transported by helicopter to a hospital, where Bethel later died. This wreck is under investigation.

