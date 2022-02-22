Deals
Find the perfect new specs at Legacy Vision Center

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to switch up your style with a new pair of glasses, Legacy Vision Center in Huntsville is a spot worth visiting.

Legacy Vision Center offers services from basic eye exams, eye allergies, eye emergencies and much more. Payton Walker also tried on a handful of fun new glasses if you’re looking for some inspiration for those new specs.

