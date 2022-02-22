Deals
DeKalb County EMA officials prepare for flooding at Buck’s Pocket State Park

By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ala. (WAFF) - With all the rain coming in this week, some roads may become too dangerous to drive on.

During severe thunderstorms, Buck’s Pocket has always had flooding issues.

DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton said that over the last five years, three people have died, in different accidents on the bridge.

Each was swept off the bridge by floodwaters.

“When it rains heavily, the water runs from Henagar, Sylvania, to Powell and, over to the Macedonia community. It picks up more water, and it goes into the gorge up to Buck’s Pocket, and it narrows significantly,” said Clifton.

This gauge will monitor the height of the flooding.

It will show how the rain upstream will affect the water levels downstream.

“Now what that will translate, let’s say we have two inches of rain on top of Sand Mountain, how much does that equal when it gets to the bottom of the gorge,” said Clifton.

Currently, gates are located at the park at the bottom of the bridge to serve as an added safety measure to prevent drivers from driving across when flooding is present.

“That bridge is designed for water to go over it, but the problem is the bridge is deceiving, and it goes downhill, and the water will look as if you can drive over it, but it will dip down,” said Clifton.

Measurements from the gauge will go to the National Weather Service.

The hope is that the county will get grant funding for additional resources to help prevent flooding.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

