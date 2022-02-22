Deals
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill

(Live 5 News)
By WBRC Staff and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House passed a proposal Tuesday to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a state permit.

House Republicans have named the handgun bill as a priority for the year.

The bill would do away with the requirement to get a concealed carry permit to carry a handgun concealed under clothes or in a purse or bag when they go in public.

