Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.

Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead, another seriously injured after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning, according to the SCSO.

Deputies say the pursuit began around 2:20 a.m. near Columbiana. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle with two male occupants crashed on County Rd. 37 near Verde Green Ln.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital.

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating what lead to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County DA’s office at 205-669-3750.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after police say he was driving under the...
Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI after wreck
Breaking news
Car with Canadian tag found upside down in Second Creek
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states
Police lights
Emergency crews responding to wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue
Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off in Alabama
Severe weather looms as Alabama kicks off Severe Weather Week

Latest News

Jason Michael Ferguson
Scottsboro man arrested for sexual abuse involving a child
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Senator Tommy Tuberville speaks at Washington Update in Huntsville
Alabama DHR sending bonuses to child care workers
Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaking in Huntsville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville spoke at the Washington Update in Huntsville on Tuesday