1 injured in crash involving pedestrian, vehicle

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a crash Monday night involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the pedestrian was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital. The car crash occurred around 9:23 p.m. on I-565 westbound between County Line Road and the Greenbriar exit.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

