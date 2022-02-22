1 injured in crash involving pedestrian, vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a crash Monday night involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the pedestrian was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital. The car crash occurred around 9:23 p.m. on I-565 westbound between County Line Road and the Greenbriar exit.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

