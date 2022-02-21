Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two teenagers were killed a double homicide Sunday night.

Police say this happened in the 5600 block of Court O. When police responded to the scene, they found a car that collided into a home. While no one inside of the house was injured, police found 16-year-old Jeremiah Collier, of Forestdale in the passenger seat of the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

A second victim, 16-year-old Todd Lorenzo Johnson, Jr., of Adamsville, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in someone’s front yard on 57th Street and Avenue P. He also died on the scene. Police believe Johnson was also in the car when he was shot and ran into the yard before collapsing.

So far, no suspects are currently in custody. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Decatur man charged with first-degree rape
The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Bridge construction could affect your commute

Latest News

DeKalb Regional Medical Center
DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states
Black History Month: Secrets taken to the grave
Black History Month: Secrets taken to the grave
Young Dolph persons of interest
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder