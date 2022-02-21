Showers moving in this afternoon with more rain expected this week; First Alert for Flooding Tuesday

Deals
Happy Monday! Get your rain gear ready to go, it is going to be a very wet week!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Monday! Get your rain gear ready to go, it is going to be a very wet week!

Showers are already moving through the Valley and will be possible throughout the rest of your day today. Along with the showers we are seeing a strong south wind at 15 to 25 mph, which will stay that way the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s the rest of the day today. While we will see a burst or two of heavier showers today, the bigger threat for heavy rain moves in tomorrow.

There will be a few areas of scattered showers the day on Tuesday, but the better chance for storms will be in the afternoon and into the evening. The First Alert is out for Tuesday due to our threat at flooding. A Flood Watch will go in effect at noon Tuesday and will last until noon Wednesday. Locally heavier rainfall will be inside the strongest storms and in areas that see training storms. These areas will likely see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, which will increase the likelihood of areal and flash flooding. The bulk of the heavy rain will come to an end before sunrise Wednesday as the cold front passes though. This will help drop temperatures a bit on Wednesday.

A few of the storms Tuesday evening may be strong, and/or severe, with the greatest threat from those being strong severe straight line wind gusts of 60+ mph. Heavy rainfall will be likely as these storms move in and spread out. The greater threat for tornadoes and hail looks to stay to our west. We will see another round of heavy rain roll in Thursday and overnight into Friday. This will bring another threat of storms and flooding. Altogether, rainfall by the end of the week could be between 3 to 5 inches in most areas, with localized heavier amounts possible as well.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

