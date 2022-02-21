Severe weather looms as Alabama kicks off Severe Weather Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday marks the start of Severe Weather Week in Alabama.

Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith says now is the time to create your family’s severe weather plan.

“This part of the country we are subject to having severe weather 6 months out of the year, October through May.”

Smith says more of an emphasis is placed on severe weather from March through May and that’s why this week is Severe Weather Week in Alabama.

“If you do not have a plan, you really need to get that thing together.”

If you are new to north Alabama, you may not know how much severe weather Alabama gets.

“The biggest thing is having a way to be warned and have more than one way.”

You’re encouraged to pack an emergency kit and a go-bag with things like batteries, an NOAA weather radio, and clothes. If you think you’ve heard all of this before, Smith says there is one thing people forget often.

“Their daily medicines. That is one thing a lot of people do not think about, packing some extra prescription medication in their bags or maybe in their vehicles.”

With the potential storms coming, Smith says you should pay closer attention to the weather than you normally might.

“Don’t be worried, don’t fret over it. Keep it in the back of your mind that Tuesday we may have some bad weather and I need to pay better attention today.”

Jackson county is already preparing for the week ahead.

“We know when we are expecting a lot of rain and we know where we may have some flooding issues. We will work to pre-stage some barriers. We will communicate back and forth prior to the storm arriving.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.