Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified two additional people believed to have information regarding Memphis Rapper Young Dolph’s murder.

Memphis police need your help identifying two men they believe are persons of interest in the case.

One of them is 26-year-old Joshua Taylor. Police haven’t revealed where he was last seen.

The other is 26-year-old Devin Burns. Burns also has two unrelated active warrants for his arrest which include aggravated assault and theft of property $10,000-$60,0000.

Now just last week, law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for another suspect, Shundale Barnett.

He was arrested in Indiana on Jan. 11 but was released 10 days later without being extradited to Memphis.

Action News 5 reached out to U.S Marshals, Memphis police, and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich to clarify why Barnett was let go.

“I can’t because it’s a pending case,” said Weirich. “It is a pending investigation, it is a pending prosecution, and we can’t get into that at this time. When we can, we will answer all those questions that I know the public has.”

Investigators said Barnett is believed to have been providing assistance to Justin Johnson, who faces charges in connection to Young Dolph’s death.

Shundale Barnett charged with accessory after the fact
Shundale Barnett charged with accessory after the fact(Clay County Police Department)

Investigators say Barnett is now charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Cornelius Smith is also charged in the late rapper’s murder.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for Barnett that was issued on the same day of his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

