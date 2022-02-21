Rain this afternoon and for the rest of the week; flooding potential all week

Happy Monday! Get your rain gear ready to go, it is going to be a very wet week!

We are dry and quiet to start the day today, but the rest of the week is looking much more active. We will have multiple waves of energy roll through the southeast this week, which will bring in periods of heavy rain and storms. Showers will be possible throughout the day today, especially by the late morning hours. Off and on downpours and storms will move throughout the day today with a strong south wind at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s the next few days.

We have chances at rain or storms every day this week, but the greatest threat for strong storms will be Tuesday evening. A cold front will push in late in the day bringing with it a line of storms. These storms will have the potential for strong straight line winds and heavy rain. I believe the best threat for hail and tornadoes will into Mississippi, but areas of northwest Alabama may see that potential as well. Rainfall will be the biggest concern, with downpours in the evening bringing the threat for flash flooding.

Altogether, rainfall by the end of the week could be between 3 to 5 inches in most areas, with localized heavier amounts possible as well. By the weekend we are going to see another round of cold weather move in. Temperatures Friday will be into the 40 and 50s behind a cold front which will limit our heating for the weekend. Low temperatures this weekend will dip into the 20s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

