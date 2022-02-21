Rain continues tonight, flood Watch through Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Light to moderate rain showers will persist through the evening and overnight hours with 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall possible.

Breezy SE winds will stay with us overnight into Tuesday morning with overnight lows staying mild in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy and wet with breezy winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A Flood Watch is in effect until noon on Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible through the day with the most widespread and heavy rainfall falling during the evening hours. A cold front will bring the possibility of a few stronger storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Additional rain showers will be possible on Wednesday with temps staying cooler in the low 60s. Two to five inches of rain will be possible through Friday, and we will likely see rises in area creeks, streams and rivers. Colder air will follow another cold front coming through on Friday with next weekend’s high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

