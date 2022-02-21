Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Rain continues tonight, flood Watch through Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Flood Watch
WAFF Flood Watch(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Light to moderate rain showers will persist through the evening and overnight hours with 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall possible.

Breezy SE winds will stay with us overnight into Tuesday morning with overnight lows staying mild in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy and wet with breezy winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour, highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A Flood Watch is in effect until noon on Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible through the day with the most widespread and heavy rainfall falling during the evening hours. A cold front will bring the possibility of a few stronger storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Additional rain showers will be possible on Wednesday with temps staying cooler in the low 60s. Two to five inches of rain will be possible through Friday, and we will likely see rises in area creeks, streams and rivers. Colder air will follow another cold front coming through on Friday with next weekend’s high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Car with Canadian tag found upside down in Second Creek
A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after police say he was driving under the...
Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI after wreck
Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Decatur man charged with first-degree rape
The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states

Latest News

WAFF Flood Watch
Rain continues tonight, flood Watch through Wednesday
Showers moving in this afternoon with more rain expected this week; First Alert for Flooding Tuesday
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Showers moving in this afternoon with more rain expected this week; First Alert for Flooding Tuesday
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Monday's weather forecast