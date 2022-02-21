Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states

Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Lacey’s Spring who was arrested after he allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl from Morgan County is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee says deputies are searching for 36-year-old Adam D. Wilson after he stole a 1996 blue Ford F-150 with the Tennessee license plate “CVK-355″. The truck also has distinctive white graphics on the rear windshield.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspect
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted suspect(SCSO)

Sheriff Ron Seals says Wilson was last seen in the Kodak area of Sevier County but has not been seen since. Wilson was known to be on foot before allegedly stealing the truck but where he is is going is unknown at this time.

Wilson is wanted for violating his pre-trial release conditions in Morgan County and is now wanted in Tennessee.

He allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl in Morgan County back in May 2021.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Decatur man charged with first-degree rape
The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Bridge construction could affect your commute

Latest News

DeKalb Regional Medical Center
DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Teens killed in double homicide FA Desk
Black History Month: Secrets taken to the grave
Black History Month: Secrets taken to the grave
Young Dolph persons of interest
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder