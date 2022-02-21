Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Decatur man charged with first-degree rape
The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Adam Wilson is wanted in multiple states, according to a sheriff’s office in Tennessee.
Lacey’s Spring man wanted in multiple states

Latest News

The Rev. Matthew Hood is one of hundreds whose baptisms performed by a now-retired deacon from...
Like in Arizona, botched baptisms roiled Michigan church
The Rev. Matthew Hood is one of hundreds whose baptisms performed by a now-retired deacon from...
Bad baptism of Michigan priest has domino effect
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
Antisemitic flyers were found in a city where a recent hostage situation happened in a synagogue.
Antisemitic flyers found in city where synagogue hostage situation took place