Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after police say he was driving under the influence.

According to Huntsville Police, officer Taylor Stegall was arrested by Alabama State Troopers and charged with a DUI Sunday night. He was off-duty at the time, according to police.

HPD also confirmed Stegall was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Stegall was released from jail Monday morning on a $1000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

