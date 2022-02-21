Deals
Emergency crews responding to wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in serious condition and another is trapped inside a vehicle after a wreck in Huntsville, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

WAFF 48 is told the accident occurred on Wind Trace Circle and Bob Wallace Avenue Monday evening. This is a developing story.

Stick with 48 News for updates on this wreck.

