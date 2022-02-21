Emergency crews responding to wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in serious condition and another is trapped inside a vehicle after a wreck in Huntsville, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.
WAFF 48 is told the accident occurred on Wind Trace Circle and Bob Wallace Avenue Monday evening. This is a developing story.
