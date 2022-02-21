DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb Regional Medical Center has named its new CEO this week.

Darrell Nolon Blaylock has been named CEO of the hospital, according to a press release sent out Monday. He will replace interim CEO Bob Moore who has worked with Blaylock to ensure a smooth transition.

Blaylock has more than 30 years of experience with community hospitals throughout the country, including Tennessee, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. He most recently served as CEO of Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Blaylock has a proven track record of increasing access to care while improving satisfaction among patients, employees, and physicians, according to the hospital. In his most recent role, he implemented telecardiology to provide access to a large healthcare system and recruited key specialists to meet community needs.

“We are thrilled to have found in Darrell, a seasoned leader who is the perfect fit for the Fort Payne community and our hospital,” said Dr. Steven Isbell, Board Chair of DeKalb Regional Medical Center

The hospital says Blaylock and his wife have four children and five grandchildren. He earned his Master of Health Science from Mississippi College and his Master of Public Administration from The University of Mississippi.

