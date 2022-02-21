Deals
City of Decatur announce ballpark plan

City of Decatur
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling has announced the city plans to build new baseball fields at a meeting this week.

Mayor Bowling made the announcement at a meeting Monday morning. He said after 3M acquired the six baseball fields that were originally there the city needed another option.

The new project will be between Austin High School and the Jack Allen Soccer Complex. Bowling said the entire field will be 34.2 acres.

Mayor Bowling said the next steps will be city officials trying to negotiate with the property owner.

