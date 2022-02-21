Car with Canadian tag found upside down in Second Creek

ELGIN, Ala. (WAFF) - Dive crews will be out Monday morning with the hopes of pulling a car that is believed to have been in Second Creek for almost 20 years, according to sources our news partners at the Times Daily spoke to.

A master dive team known as Chaos Divers called authorities at about 3 p.m. Sunday to inform them of their discovery.

The dive team members originally thought it was a truck but after reviewing their footage late Sunday night and determined it was a car.

“The car is upside down in the water and has a Canada tag on it with a 2002 expiration,” Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Hamilton told our news partners.

Hamilton said the car tag is from New Brunswick, Canada, which is more than 1,600 miles from Elgin. He also said the car is in about 10 feet of water.

Hamilton said the dive team on Monday morning will develop a plan on how to remove the car from the water.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to our news partner’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.