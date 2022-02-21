Deals
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood

Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards. (Source: KMGH/CNN/Ken Buffington)
By Colette Bordelon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST
(KMGH) - Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards.

The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden phrase. The flyers also read, “Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Ken Buffington is one resident who received a flyer, and it impacted him on a personal level – while he was raised Catholic, his wife is Jewish, and their children were raised Jewish.

He saw on his security cameras that the flyers were thrown on his lawn at 2:24 a.m.

“It says, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” Buffington read from the flyer. “I don’t see how they can even make that claim.”

The flyers were reported to local police, but authorities said they are not criminal in nature and are considered freedom of speech. Thus, they won’t be investigated any further.

“Whether they consider this a criminal act of not, it’s still to me some form of a hate crime,” Buffington said.

Regardless of legality, Buffington said there’s no question about the message on the papers.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disturbing – I have no words really,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

