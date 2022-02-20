Traffic Alert: Bridge construction could affect your commute

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you travel on Alabama Highway 101 you should seek an alternative route or prepare to detour starting Monday due to bridge construction over Big Nance Creek, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The demolition of the existing 86-year-old bridge and construction of the new one is expected to take about a year to finish, according to Alabama Department of Transportation’s north region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett.

Burkett said during construction traffic will be detoured to Lawrence 150 from Alabama 20 at North Courland to Alabama 101 north of Big Nance Creek and vice versa.

