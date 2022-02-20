Deals
Traffic Alert: Bridge construction could affect your commute

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you travel on Alabama Highway 101 you should seek an alternative route or prepare to detour starting Monday due to bridge construction over Big Nance Creek, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The demolition of the existing 86-year-old bridge and construction of the new one is expected to take about a year to finish, according to Alabama Department of Transportation’s north region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett.

Burkett said during construction traffic will be detoured to Lawrence 150 from Alabama 20 at North Courland to Alabama 101 north of Big Nance Creek and vice versa.

If you would like to read more about this you can head over to our news partners website here.

Southeasterly winds, sunshine to drive temperatures into the low 60s