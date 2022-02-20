Southeasterly winds, sunshine to drive temperatures into the low 60s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning! Get out and enjoy your Sunday because the weather is going to be gorgeous!

This morning, temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley, which has resulted in frost on some surfaces. Make sure you allow yourself a little extra time to scrape your car before heading anywhere.

A combination of southeasterly winds and sunshine will drive temperatures into the low 60s for high temperatures Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, a warm front will move into the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances with high temperatures in the low 60s will increase during the afternoon hours. There could be some thunder overnight as warmer air starts to move into the area.

Rain chances diminish Tuesday during the day, and high temperatures will rise into the upper 60s despite cloudy skies.

The heaviest rain chances will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front will move through the area. There is some potential for a few of these thunderstorms to reach severe levels. 48′s First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on this as we head into the week.

By Wednesday morning, one to two inches of heavy rain will fall. Temperatures will also be a little cooler on Wednesday with chances of showers continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up again Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday Night into Friday.

