Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Soaking rain for the week ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. 

A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley.  Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns.  There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front.  This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become. 

Drier weather will arrive by next weekend with temperatures falling below average in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis

Latest News

Southeasterly winds, sunshine to drive temperatures into the low 60s
Southeasterly winds, sunshine to drive temperatures into the low 60s
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Nice Weather Today But Rain Moves In Tomorrow
WAFF 48 Weekend Morning
WAFF 48 Weather 2-20-22
Sun & 60s Sunday; Soaking rain next week