Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis

Latest News

The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief
Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Decatur man charged with first-degree rape
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Bridge construction could affect your commute