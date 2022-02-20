Deals
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief

The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck in their area.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck in their area.

Police say this man was seen stealing the truck earlier this month. The truck is an older model Ford F-150 with the license plate number 52A450D.

If you recognize the man or the truck, you are asked to contact the Hartselle Police investigators at amcdearmond@hartselle.org

