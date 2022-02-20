Nice Weather Today But Rain Moves In Tomorrow

Good Sunday morning! Get out and enjoy your Sunday because the weather is going to be gorgeous!

Temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley which has resulted in frost on some surfaces. Make sure you allow yourself a little extra time to scrape your car before heading anywhere this morning. The combination of southeasterly winds and sunshine will drive temperatures into the low 60s for high temperatures today. I would get out and enjoy the weather today, because conditions will not be as nice as we start the work week.

A warm front will move into the Tennessee Valley on Monday and rain chances will increase during the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the low 60s. There could be a rumble of thunder or two overnight as warmer air starts to move into the area. Rain chances diminish Tuesday during the day and high temperatures will rise into the upper 60s despite cloudy skies.

The heaviest rain chances will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front will move through the area bringing with it more rain and the possibility for thunderstorms, also. There is some potential for a few of these thunderstorms to reach severe levels. We are keeping a close eye on this as we head into the week. However, the main story will be the heavy rain where 1-2″ will fall by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Wednesday with chances of showers continuing. Thursday, temperatures warm up again with high temperatures in the upper 60s ahead of another cold front which will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday Night into Friday.

- Meteorologist Adam Clayton

