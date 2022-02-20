Deals
How Inflation rates are affecting locals

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The inflation rate is currently at a 40 year high.

“I just don’t spend unless I absolutely have to,” said Virginia Irons.

Inflation rates are hitting Virginia Irons wallet harder than ever.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly consumer price index, grocery prices were up almost 8 percent over the past year.

“When you start deducting everything, there’s nothing left,” said Irons.

She’s on a fixed income because of a disability.

She said she was already visiting food banks and budgeting before prices started to rise. She now relies on both more than ever.

“If it wasn’t for the Thanksgiving baskets and food pantries and stuff like that, I don’t know how I’d make it,” said Irons.

Irons said that sometimes it’s more cost efficient  for her to use a coupon for fast food than to buy a bunch of groceries.

“Sometimes it’s cheaper to cut those coupons and grab a little something because the meat is sky high,” said Irons. “It’s a very hard struggle month to month. Sometimes day to day.”

