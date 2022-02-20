Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Decatur man charged with first-degree rape

Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.
Phillip Harris is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.

According to police, 43-year-old Phillip Bernard Harris of Decatur was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Harris’s arrest comes after police say they responded to a welfare check on Memorial Dr. NW on Feb. 19, 2022. After officers arrived on the scene, they say a woman said she had been sexually assaulted. During the course of the investigation, Harris was identified as the suspect, according to Decatur Police.

Harris was arrested and is currently in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis

Latest News

The Hartselle Police Department is asking for your help finding out who allegedly stole a truck...
Police searching for alleged Morgan County truck thief
Traffic alert
Traffic Alert: Bridge construction could affect your commute
Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
The Florence City Council approved an electricity rate hike on Aug. 21, 2018.
Council president could remove people if they break meeting decorum