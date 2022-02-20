Decatur man charged with first-degree rape

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing multiple felony sex crimes after Decatur Police say he raped a woman.

According to police, 43-year-old Phillip Bernard Harris of Decatur was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Harris’s arrest comes after police say they responded to a welfare check on Memorial Dr. NW on Feb. 19, 2022. After officers arrived on the scene, they say a woman said she had been sexually assaulted. During the course of the investigation, Harris was identified as the suspect, according to Decatur Police.

Harris was arrested and is currently in the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bond.

