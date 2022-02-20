Council president could remove people if they break meeting decorum

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city council president of Florence said he wants to maintain decorum during council meetings and will remove anyone from the meeting who refuses to abide by that, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Council President Dick Jordan plans to open the March 1 meeting by reading three sections of the city code that address rules and procedures.

“The meetings just are not a place for any personal or discourteous remarks about the council,” he told the Times Daily. “I’m going to read this before we get started and just remind them that if anybody makes any personal, slanderous or profane remarks, or uses abusive or disorderly conduct, I’m going to call them out of order. And if they continue on, then I’m going to remove them from the council meeting.”

Jordan said this is due to recent meetings, including Tuesday’s, which was on the heels of the unveiling of what became a very unpopular new city logo and tagline. He said some audience members have made personal comments about members of the council.

“That’s not fair to council members for people to make untrue, personal and slanderous remarks,” Jordan said. “We are there to conduct city business and not personal business of the council members. We have a total budget for the city of $236 million and 850 employees. We’re running a big business here and need to keep it that way.”

Jordan said he and the council also have a responsibility t display proper decorum at meetings. He added council members are available to speak to residents and the numbers and emails of each council member is on the city’s official website.

If you would like to read more about this story you can head over to the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.