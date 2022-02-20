Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.

Police say this happened around 10:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of 33rd Street Ensley. Officers got to the scene and found 46-year-old Anthony Jackson on the front lawn. Jackson died on the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is currently at large. If you have any information, please call Birmingham Police, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

