Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Birmingham man found shot, killed on front lawn

Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday morning.

Police say this happened around 10:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of 33rd Street Ensley. Officers got to the scene and found 46-year-old Anthony Jackson on the front lawn. Jackson died on the scene.

Authorities say the suspect is currently at large. If you have any information, please call Birmingham Police, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis

Latest News

Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
The Florence City Council approved an electricity rate hike on Aug. 21, 2018.
Council president could remove people if they break meeting decorum
The impact of inflation in the Tennessee Valley
Southeasterly winds, sunshine to drive temperatures into the low 60s
Southeasterly winds, sunshine to drive temperatures into the low 60s
WAFF 48 Weekend Morning
WAFF 48 Weather 2-20-22