Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Weekend looks great, Heavy rainfall next week

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clear skies and calm winds overnight will lead to a very chilly start Saturday.

With calm winds we will likely see areas of frost to start off the day. This is because temperatures will be into the mid to upper 20s for most communities. It is less likely to see frost where the wind is stronger than 5 mph, but those areas will likely see wind chills will make the teens. Once the sun rises we will see a drastic warm-up with temperatures into the upper 50s! The 60s are back on Sunday after starting in the low 30s. The best part of the weekend is that we will have plenty of sunshine both days!

Enjoy the weekend because next week will get very active. Expecting a lot of rainfall next week with the potential that some areas could see 5 to 7 inches of rain. This means we need to be prepared for flash flooding as well as river flooding much of the week. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Timeline
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Schools dismissing early, going remote due to severe weather threat
Boaz teen dies in Etowah County crash
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day
WAFF 48′s First Alert Weather Day Toolbox
Jimmy Latta
Former state championship coach faces harassment charge in Guntersville

Latest News

Beautiful weekend forecast; Flooding concerns next week
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast