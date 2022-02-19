UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say Myron Pope was arrested Thursday night. In a statement, University of Alabama officials confirmed Pope is the Vice President for Student Life.
Authorities say Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Pope’s bond was set at $1,000.
Officials with the University of Alabama sent this letter to staff after Pope’s arrest.
