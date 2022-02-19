UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say Myron Pope was arrested Thursday night. In a statement, University of Alabama officials confirmed Pope is the Vice President for Student Life.

Authorities say Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Pope’s bond was set at $1,000.

Officials with the University of Alabama sent this letter to staff after Pope’s arrest.

I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the University following his recent arrest. We understand this news will be difficult for our community. I will appoint an interim Vice President of Student Life and that person, along with the many professionals in the division, will remain available to all of us. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another.

