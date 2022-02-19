Deals
Sunshine on the way after temperatures drop into mid 20s

By Adam Clayton
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning! Grab a coat because it is chilly outside!

Temperatures have dropped into the mid 20s across much of the Tennessee Valley, which has led to a layer of frost developing on most surfaces. Abundant sunshine will come Saturday, resulting in high temperatures in the low 50s across the region.

A northwest wind will develop Saturday afternoon at five to 10 miles per hour with gusts potentially up to 15 to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 20s Saturday night with clear skies, so expect more frost as you wake up on Sunday morning.

Southeasterly winds will bring warmer air into the area for Sunday. Temperatures will respond with highs in the low 60s and lots of sunshine.

Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday may be the most sun we see all week. Another storm system will affect the Tennessee Valley starting Monday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect our region between Monday and Friday, which could result in three to five inches of rainfall.

A warm front will lift north through the Tennessee Valley on Monday bringing rain showers, some of which could be heavy. The warm front will also bring warmer temperatures with highs near the 60s on Monday and low temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Then, a cold front will move back through the area on Tuesday with a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two with high temperatures in the low 70s. Right now, Tuesday appears to be the day with the heaviest rainfall next week.

Rain chances continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70, and a cold front will bring in colder air and an end to our rain chances on Friday.

