School choice proposal goes to study group

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to private school is headed to a study group for negotiations after opposition from education groups and some lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Del Marsh said legislative leaders have put together a group to look at his legislation. He said he is optimistic they can develop a compromise.

The Parents’ Choice Act, as introduced by Marsh, would establish a path for parents to tap state money normally used on their child’s public school education _ about $5,500 per student per year _ and use it to pay for private school, a public school outside their district, home schooling expenses or other alternate education paths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

