Pleasant This Weekend But Heavy Rain Coming This Week

Temperatures have dropped into the mid 20s across much of the Tennessee Valley which has led to a layer of frost developing on most surfaces. Thankfully, abundant sunshine today will result in high temperatures in the low 50s across the region. A northwest wind will develop this afternoon at 5-10 MPH with gusts potentially up to 15-20 MPH. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 20s tonight with clear skies, so expect more frost as you wake up on Sunday morning. Winds will switch to out of the southeast which will bring warmer air into the area for Sunday and temperatures will respond with highs in the low 60s and lots of sunshine.

Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday may be the most sun we see all week as another storm system will affect the Tennessee Valley starting Monday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect our region between Monday and Friday which could result in 4-6″ of rainfall. A warm front will lift north through the Tennessee Valley on Monday bringing with it rain showers some of which could be heavy. The warm front will also bringing warmer temperatures with highs near 60 on Monday and low temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Then, a cold front will move back through the area on Tuesday with a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two with high temperatures in the low 70s. Right now, Tuesday appears to be the day with the heaviest rainfall next week. Rain chances continue Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70 and a cold front will bring in colder air and an end to our rain chances on Friday.

- Meteorologist Adam Clayton

