NWS: Three tornadoes hit Central Alabama Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes hit across Alabama on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in North Shelby County and East Jefferson County, near Meadowbrook and Leeds. The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-0 tornado also hit near the Sandtown area.

No fatalities have been reported in these storms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.