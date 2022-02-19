Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A disturbing federal investigation is underway at one Mid-South warehouse.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The impacted products originated from the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas. An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces, urine, gnawing, nesting and odors throughout the facility, along with dead birds and bird droppings. Eleven hundred dead rodents were recovered during fumigation last month. More than 2,300 rats were collected last year.

The FDA says consumer products were not protected from contamination

Some of the possible contaminated products include:

  • Human foods
  • Cosmetics
  • Animal foods
  • OTC medications

The FDA is working to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products. The said the following in a statement:

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk.”

Consumers should not use the products and contact the company about impacted products. Consumers should wash their hands immediately if handling any products from the Family Dollar stores.

Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and other infectious diseases which pose a risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. Consumers who used affected products should contact a health care professional if they have health concerns.

The FDA is currently investigating.

For more information about the massive product alert, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Virginia Collier
Skeletal remains found in search of Etowah County missing woman
Supply Chain: home builders dealing with garage door shortages
Builders dealing with another shortage amid supply chain crisis: Garage doors
Chief Mark McMurray spent more than three hours outlining why officers used force to get...
HPD Chief Mark McMurray announces retirement

Latest News

Sunshine on the way after temperatures drop into mid 20s
Sunshine on the way after temperatures drop into mid 20s
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings - Saturday, February 19
Tornado damage in Leeds
NWS: Three tornadoes hit Central Alabama Thursday night
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Weekend looks great, Heavy rainfall next week