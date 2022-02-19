Gorgeous Sunday with heavy rain and flooding looming

Clear skies will allow temps to fall quickly this evening with areas of frost Sunday morning, lows will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will be a fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to middle 60s! Winds will occasionally gust over 20 mph from the SE. More clouds will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for Monday morning staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley.

Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 7 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.

